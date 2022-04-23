Leaked! Elon Musk confronts Bill Gates on shorting Tesla stock, mocks him with 'pregnant man' emoji

At the moment, billionaire Elon Musk, who is also the richest man on Earth, is on cloud nine. On one hand, the Tesla CEO has made a bid to takeover Twitter recently while on the other, his personal wealth has also been growing enormously.

But the billionaire seems to have got into a spat with American business magnate Bill Gates. The supposed conversation on chat was shared on Twitter by a user named Whole Mars Catalog. In it, the two billionaires had a conversation, which was later confirmed by Musk in a separate tweet.

Also Read: Even after 'poison pill' tactic, Elon Musk hopes to take over Twitter, says will try to defeat spam bots

“So apparently Bill Gates hit up @elonmusk to discuss “philanthropy on climate change” but Elon asked if he still had a half billion dollar short position on $TSLA. Bill said he hasn’t closed it out, so Elon told him to get lost. No idea if this is true lol,” said the tweet, while posting screenshots of the supposed conversation.

So apparently Bill Gates hit up @elonmusk to discuss “philanthropy on climate change” but Elon asked if he still had a half billion dollar short position on $TSLA.



Bill said he hasn’t closed it out, so Elon told him to get lost. No idea if this is true lol pic.twitter.com/iuHkDG3bAd — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) April 22, 2022 ×

To get to know if it was true, the user tagged Elon Musk. In reply, Musk said, “Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends…I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret.”

Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends.



I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022 ×

SpaceX chief has also shared a meme on Twitter, and said, “In case u need to lose a boner fast”. In the meme, a picture of Gates and pregnant person emoji can be seen.

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022 ×

Musk and Gates seem to have also been involved in a strife in 2021. As per Tesla CEO, Microsoft co-founder was betting Tesla in the stock market. So, Gates' alleged shorting of Tesla’s stock (TSLA) had become popular.

Watch: Billionaire Elon Musk has lined up $46.5 billion to buy Twitter

Shorting or short selling means selling a security at a given price without actually possessing it, and buying it again at a lower price in markets.

(With inputs from agencies)