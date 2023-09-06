McConnell waves off health worries in Senate return after August Recess

In a bid to address concerns surrounding Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's recent health episodes, Capitol physician Brian P Monahan released a statement on Tuesday (September 5), asserting that there is "no evidence" of a stroke or seizure disorder. Despite this assurance, questions persist regarding the 81-year-old's health following recent freeze-ups during public appearances.

McConnell's return and health evaluation

Senator McConnell returned to Capitol Hill after the summer recess, accompanied by a letter from attending physician Brian P Monahan addressing his health. This move followed two recent episodes in which the Republican leader experienced momentary freezes during public engagements. The incidents raised questions about his ability to continue serving as the GOP leader, as reported by the Associated Press.

Also read | US President Joe Biden tests Covid negative, all set to visit India on Sept 7 for G20 Summit

Senator's remarks and stance

In his address to the Senate, McConnell briefly referenced the attention surrounding these incidents, noting that August had been a "busy and productive month" for him. When asked about his regular weekly press conference, McConnell simply responded with a terse "Yep."

Persistent concerns and speculation

While many Republican allies rallied behind McConnell, offering their support, colleagues remained perplexed and concerned, seeking a more comprehensive explanation of his health. Despite some senators expressing apprehension and fielding numerous questions from constituents, rivals within the party did not issue direct challenges to McConnell's leadership.

Dr Monahan's letter confirmed the absence of seizure disorders, strokes, or movement disorders like Parkinson's disease, based on multiple medical evaluations, including a brain MRI scan and consultations with neurologists. However, the physician did not provide further details regarding the cause of McConnell's freeze-ups.

Amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Washington, the health of public figures has garnered heightened attention. First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19, while President Joe Biden tested negative. Against this backdrop, McConnell's health has emerged as a significant topic of discussion.

McConnell's visible health decline since suffering a concussion earlier this year, coupled with his relatively advanced age, has raised questions about his ability to lead. However, Senate leaders such as Sen. John Thune and Sen. John Barrasso have expressed their full support for him.

As the fall session begins, McConnell is poised to play a central role, notably in funding negotiations to prevent a government shutdown by the end of the fiscal year on September 30. He has also prioritised ensuring continued US support for Ukraine and addressing various domestic challenges.

Also watch | US slams ‘unlawful’ China map showing claims over South China Sea

McConnell's evolving health and political future

While McConnell's health has been visibly impacted, especially in his speech and mobility, he remains a crucial figure in the Republican party. He became the longest-serving Senate party leader in January, and questions have emerged about his potential re-election bid in 2026. Despite his health challenges, McConnell continues to engage actively in political activities.

The incidents in which McConnell froze up during public appearances occurred despite a seemingly active political schedule and speeches that he had delivered without issues just prior. These episodes have left many observers and colleagues puzzled about their underlying causes.

(With inputs from agencies)