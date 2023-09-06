US President Joe Biden tests Covid negative, all set to visit India on Sept 7 for G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden will be travelling to India for the upcoming G20 Summit in the capital New Delhi as he has tested negative for COVID-19, the White House has confirmed.

Not only that, he will also hold bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting will take place on September 8, ahead of the G20 Summit.

"On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi to attend the G20 leader's summit. On Friday, President Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi and on Saturday and Sunday, he will participate in the official sessions of the G20 summit,” US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference on Tuesday (Sept 5).

In New Delhi, the U.S. will focus on “delivering for developing countries, making progress on key priorities for the American people from climate to technology, and showing our [its] commitment to the G 20,” Sullivan said.

Later, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden would follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) while travelling to New Delhi.

"He [Biden] is not experiencing any symptoms as far as the steps that he is taking since the President was with the First Lady yesterday. He will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance," Jean-Pierre said.

G20 Summit 2023: President Joe Biden to kick off India visit on September 7

He will remove his mask when sufficiently distant from others indoors and outside as well, Jean-Pierre added.

Jill Biden to remain at home

Uncertainty had prevailed over Biden’s presence at the G20 as his wife and First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid on Monday (Sept 4).

It was earlier expected that Jill would also participate in the summit, but US officials said that she is will remain at their home in Delaware.

"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehobot,” First Lady’s Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander said.

Modi’s bilateral meet with UAE president

Apart from Biden, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed during the multilateral event over the weekend.

UAE has been invited as a guest for the G-20 summit by India.

Also read | In a first, California lawmakers outlaw caste discrimination

Noptably, this would be Mohammed Bin Zayed’s first visit to India since he was appointed as President of the Emirate last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited UAE on July 15 while returning from France.

UAE is a close ally of India and one of the few countries that have started local currency trade in oil and gold with India.