/Massive Secret Service blunder? Chilling new video shows security dog alerted to WHCD shooter Cole Allen twice, only to be ignored | WATCH

Newly released footage from the Justice Department showing the moments before Cole Tomas Allen opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday (Apr 25) has revealed a striking detail: a security dog appeared to alert to Allen's presence at least twice as he moved through the Washington Hilton. However, the canine's timely alert went unacknowledged, with the shooter successfully firing off rounds before being detained. The over 5-minute video, shared by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro on X, shows in chilling detail how the WHCD suspect roamed the Hilton hotel the night before the attack.

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The DOJ video is being widely circulated on social media. One specific, few-second-long clip of the footage shows the dog visibly reacting to Allen as he passed through the area before the attack. However, the dog raised an alarm twice, and the handler can be seen ignoring the animal's behaviour, allowing Allen to run into the hallway, shotgun in hand. Moments later, he shoots a Secret Service officer at the security checkpoint.

Chilling video shows the shooter "casing the area"

The Justice Department released nearly six minutes of security footage Thursday, with US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro saying the clips show Allen "casing the area" inside the Hilton during the day before Saturday's attack. The footage shows the man walking back and forth along a corridor and through a fitness centre in the hours before the event, before the more dramatic sequence in which he charges through the magnetometer checkpoint past uniformed officers and suited agents carrying what appears to be a long-barrelled firearm.

A slow-motion excerpt released by the DOJ shows a Secret Service agent discharging his weapon three times in Allen's direction, with white circles placed around the muzzle of the firearm at each moment of discharge. Police have confirmed Allen was not shot during the incident. He was tackled and detained in a scuffle with security personnel. The Secret Service officer he shot was wearing a ballistic vest and survived.

Pirro was explicit about what the footage shows. "There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire," she said, adding that the video had already been provided to the US District Court.