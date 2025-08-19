/Massive fireball erupts as cargo ship catches fire in US's Baltimore Harbor — Details inside

A bulk carrier cargo ship caught fire in the Patapsco River near the Francis Scott Key Bridge site in Baltimore Harbor on Monday evening. Following the incident, officials confirmed no injuries. Surprisingly, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management confirmed that it was aware of the fire on the cargo vessel. However, no property damage beyond the ship was reported.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said a fire under the deck of a vessel created thick smoke on Sunday evening. Although some residents reported hearing a blast but officials have not confirmed that it was an explosion, BNO News reported.

The incident, which occurred at around 6.28 pm, was captured on a camera overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. Footage showed a massive fireball erupting from the ship’s forward hold. Fire crews and US Coast Guard crews rushed to the scene, later escorting the vessel away from Fort Howard to prevent further danger. However, officials are still probing the cause of the incident.

The ship was en route to Mauritius's Port Louis

Maritime expert Sal Mercogliano suggested that the ship might be the MV W Sapphire, a bulk carrier bound for Mauritius, though authorities have not verified the identity of the ship. As per the CBS report, the vessel left Baltimore on Monday, 18 August at 5:55 p.m. and was en route to Mauritius's Port Louis, with a scheduled arrival on September 23.

The fire broke out near the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the site of the March 2024 disaster, where a ship was struck by another container ship. The tragic event claimed the lives of six construction workers and halted operations at the Port of Baltimore for months.

According to a report by Gulf News, the incident is jointly handled by the ship’s owner, the Baltimore City Fire Department, the Port of Baltimore, and the United States Coast Guard. In addition, fireboats remain deployed at the Coast Guard and other agencies conduct their investigation. The vessel will be shifted to a designated anchorage point and kept there until it receives clearance from the Coast Guard.