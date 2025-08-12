/Plane crashes into parked aircraft in US airport, sparks massive fire - Watch

A plane carrying four people crashed into a parked aircraft at Montana airport, sparking a fire. Video of the incident has gone viral. The incident took place at the Kalispell City Airport around 2 pm. Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio and the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident and mentioned that the flight was a Socata TBM 700 turboprop aircraft. Two passengers sustained but were treated at the scene.

Kalispell is a municipal airport located northwest of Montana City. Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen said that the fire was brought under control even as it spread to nearby grass. United States Representative from Montana Ryan Zinke said that there were no casualties, and local authorities, as well as his staff, were on the site. "My staff is on site at the plane crash at the Kalispell City Airport. From what we understand, no one was injured, praise God. We will be assisting local authorities and the airport in any way we can as they handle this unfortunate accident," Representative Ryan Zinke posted on X.