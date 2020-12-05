Massive fire guts historic New York church that housed Liberty Bell

A church in Manhattan was gutted by a massive fire on Saturday as firefighters tried to put out the blaze.

The fire had reportedly spread from a building nearby early on Saturday. Firefighters said four people were injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The church was built in 1892 and housed New York’s historic Liberty Bell which marked the creation of the United States of America in 1776 and was rung on several other occasions. It is not known if the bell survived the fire.

Streets and avenues in the area were closed as rescue teams fought the blaze.

Rev. Jacqui Lewis said: "We are devastated and crushed that our beloved physical sanctuary at Middle Collegiate Church has burned. And yet no fire can stop Revolutionary Love."

"We thank God that there has been no loss of life," Rev. Jacqui Lewis informed.

