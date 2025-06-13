/Another strike by Israel? Massive explosions heard near Iran's nuclear facility in Fordow

Iran has said that two explosions hit areas close to Iran's underground Fordo nuclear facility. The IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported, “Moments ago, the sound of 2 explosions was heard from the area of the Fordo site, and 2 points on the ground in the Fordo area were targeted. The Fordo nuclear site is located several hundred meters underground.”

Earlier on June 13, Israel launched a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran, hitting its nuclear and military sites and killing top generals of the country.

In response, Iran vowed to avenge the attack on its nuclear sites and the assassination of its senior military leadership, saying it would respond forcefully and that the “end of this story will be written by Iran’s hand”. Israel then said that Iran had launched 100 drones towards Israel and that its air defences were intercepting them outside Israeli territory.

