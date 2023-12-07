Masked men spray unknown substance in Canadian movie halls screening Indian films

In a series of unsettling events, multiple moviegoers were evacuated and some received treatment for exposure to an unknown substance sprayed by masked people in theatres across different Greater Toronto Area regions earlier this week.

On Tuesday (Dec 5) around 9:20 pm, the incident unfolded at a cinema complex in Vaughan, as reported by the York Regional Police. Two masked men sprayed an "unknown, aerosol-based, irritating substance" in a theatre where a Hindi film was being screened. T

he noxious substance led to numerous moviegoers coughing, prompting the evacuation of around 200 people, reported PTI.

Coordinated or coincidental?

Authorities are examining potential connections between the Vaughan incident and similar occurrences in Brampton and Scarborough. Peel police reported responding to a Brampton theatre where a substance was sprayed, leading to an evacuation with no reported serious injuries.

Toronto police received a call about a "stink bomb" set off in a Scarborough theatre, resulting in another evacuation with no reported injuries.

The York police provided descriptions of the suspects involved in the Vaughan incident. The first suspect is described as a Black man with a light skin tone, while the second is described as a brown man with a light skin tone. No arrests have been made yet, and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are considering the possibility of a link between the incidents, with investigations in their early stages. Although there is no clear indication of a hate-motivated crime, the Hate Crime Prevention Unit has been notified, and the investigation will involve their participation.

Cineplex, the cinema chain affected by these incidents, expressed its commitment to safety and cooperation with local authorities.

"Our primary focus and commitment is the safety and well-being of our guests and our team," Michelle Saba, a spokesperson for Cineplex told PTI.