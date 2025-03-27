In a shocking moment, US representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene, snapped at a British journalist on being asked about a question related to the Signal chat scandal where Yemen war plans were discussed and leaked to a US journalist, who was mistakenly added to the group.

At a press conference on Wednesday (Mar 26), the Sky News journalist started to ask a question, when Taylor Green lost her cool and interrupted her, asking, "What country are you from?"

The journo replied, "UK" when Taylor Green, who is a hard-right supporter of President Donald Trump shouted, "We don't give a crap about your opinion."

She further said: "Why don't you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem?" The Republican then answered when the same question was asked by a US reporter immediately.

Trump defends his administration

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed the scandal as a "witch hunt" and defended his embattled Pentagon chief amid calls by Democrats for him to quit.

Republican Trump lashed out after the Atlantic Magazine published the transcript of messages accidentally shared with its editor in a chat group of senior US officials on Signal.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed details in the chat including the times of strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the type of aircraft, missiles and drones used, before the attacks actually happened, the Atlantic said.

After Trump announced new tariffs on foreign-made cars, he addressed media when he was asked about Hegseth, and whether he should consider his position over the scandal. Trump replied, "Hegseth is doing a great job, he had nothing to do with this. How do you bring Hegseth into this? Look, look it's all a witch hunt."

