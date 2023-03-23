Manhattan grand jury fails to meet Wednesday over Stormy Daniels hush money case

Former US President Donald Trump lived to see another day as a Manhattan grand jury did not meet as had been expected on Wednesday over the matter of alleged illegal hush-money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels. It isn't clear why did that happen or how much longer the grand jury would take to conclude its work.

If indicted, Trump would be the first US president to face criminal charges in court. The grand jury, which comprises a panel of US citizens from Manhattan, has been considering the evidence in the Stormy Daniels-Trump case. This comes as Trump tries to return to the White House and is seeking a 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The panel is likely to reconvene on Thursday now. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating the $130,000 paid to Stormy Daniels as Trump campaigned for the 2016 presidential elections. The porn star says she had an affair with Trump in 2006 when he was married to his current wife Melania.

Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen said that he made the payment at Trump's direction, but the former president has regularly denied the affair. Cohen went to prison after pleading guilty to federal charges stemming from the payoff. However, Trump escaped unscathed. Manhattan has started and stopped its own investigation into the matter several times.

If charges are filed, Trump will have to travel to New York from his Florida home to get a mug shot and fingerprinting. Security officials are preparing for possible unrest over Trump's likely arrest.

It is typical in a non-violent case like this one for the district attorney to work out the timing for a defendant to surrender, a spokesperson for the New York state court system said.

"It could be three days later, it could be a week later, it could be in May," said the spokesperson, Lucian Chalfen. "There is no prescribed time frame. There is no predetermined or statutory time frame."

Trump's fellow Republicans say the probe by Bragg, a Democrat, is politically motivated. About half of Americans also believe the New York investigation is politically motivated. However, many of them find it believable that Trump paid hush money to a porn star, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

(With inputs from agencies)

