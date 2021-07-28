Man seen throwing petrol bomb at Cuban embassy in Paris

Cuban foreign ministry on Tuesday (local time) released a footage of petrol bombs being hurled at the embassy in Paris. The ministry posted the footage on Twitter.

A person wearing a dark coloured top with light coloured pants can be seen in the footage throwing a Molotov cocktail towards the compound of the embassy on Monday night (July 26). Another individual can be seen throwing the flammable object towards the building.

Continuamos denunciando el acto de terrorismo contra @EmbaCubaFrancia del 26 de julio de 2021.



👉Nuevas evidencias en el siguiente video🎥



Quienes instigan a la violencia y celebran el odio son los responsables de este vil suceso.#TerrorismoNuncaMás pic.twitter.com/tI0xBpKhPv — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 28, 2021 ×

Cuba's Embassy in Paris said in a statement on Tuesday that three petrol bombs were thrown by two unnamed individuals.

France's foreign ministry condemned the attack on the Cuban embassy, adding that a judicial investigation had been opened to try and determine who was behind it. It confirmed that there had been some material damage but no injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)