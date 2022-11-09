Man detained for throwing eggs at King Charles and Camilla in northern England: Video

Police have detained a man who appeared to throw eggs at British monarch King Charles III on Wednesday (November 9) when he was carrying out an engagement in northern England with his wife Camilla.

During a visit to Micklegate Bar in York, the 73-year-old monarch and queen consort were targeted by three eggs.

During their walkabout, a man was heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" and "not my king". However, viral footage showed that as the incident occurred, the man was detained by police officers who were present there.

As per the reporters at the scene, the protester also booed the royal couple before throwing the eggs, which missed King Charles and Camilla narrowly.

The clip went viral on social media forums. Watch it here:

👀

Someone has thrown an egg at King Charles.🫢 pic.twitter.com/086U6V4tUW — Suzanne Seddon (@suzseddon) November 9, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | British forces killed more children in Afghanistan than it previously acknowledged: Report

Meanwhile, as police dragged him away, the British monarch continued with a traditional ceremony to officially welcome the sovereign to the city of York by the lord mayor.

UK media outlets have identified the protester as a former Green Party candidate and activist with the Extinction Rebellion environmental protest group.

ALSO READ | Britain's elite Special Air Service corps killed at least 54 Afghans in suspicious circumstances: Report

Currently, King Charles is on a two-day tour of northern England. He came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth. he also became the oldest person to accede to the British throne.

Well, this is not the first time such an incident has happened. In 2022, eggs were also thrown at Elizabeth's royal car when she visited Nottingham, central England. Anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin in 1995.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.