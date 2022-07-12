Britain's elite Special Air Service corps killed at least 54 Afghans in suspicious circumstances: Report

A new investigation by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has revealed that the commandos in Britain's elite Special Air Service (SAS) corps killed at least 54 Afghans in suspicious circumstances.

The scathing report has shed light that the military chain of command concealed concerns about these killings.

The four-year probe found that unarmed Afghan men were routinely shot dead "in cold blood" by SAS troops during night-time raids during the long war. Not only this, the report states that weapons were planted on them to justify the heinous crimes.

Citing military sources, the report noted that senior officers including General Mark Carleton-Smith were aware of concerns within the SAS about the operations.

Despite being aware of it, they failed to report them to military police which makes it a criminal offence under the UK law governing the armed forces.

Based on leaked emails, court documents as well investigations on the sites of the operations in Afghanistan, the BBC programme "Panorama" questions the conduct of UK forces in Afghanistan.

Previously, the British ministry of defence conducted an investigation into the claims but found insufficient evidence to bring charges.

In response to the latest report, it said "No new evidence has been presented, but the service police will consider any allegations should new evidence come to light."

"The UK armed forces served with courage and professionalism in Afghanistan and we will always hold them to the highest standards."

During one six-month tour of Helmand province from November 2010 to May 2011, the UK special forces did not report any injuries in apparent firefights with Taliban militants but the high casualty rate being inflicted by the unit surprised other officers.

(With inputs from agencies)

