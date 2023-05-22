Man brutally beaten by a mob of cyclists in Los Angeles

A man driving a pickup truck fell victim to a brutal assault by a group of young bicyclists in Los Angeles last week. The horrendous incident saw a group of young bicyclists viciously attacking a man driving a pickup truck in the bustling jewellery district of Los Angeles in broad daylight. Video of the incident The incident, which was captured on video, shows the victim being knocked to the ground by a mob of cyclists near the intersection of Hill and 6th Street on Thursday, May 18, when he got out of his pickup truck.

The attackers, approximately 10 males on bicycles from 15 to 18 years of age, then ruthlessly kicked and stomped the defenceless man on the floor, who desperately covered his head in an attempt to shield himself from the onslaught. Bystanders tried to help the man by breaking off the assault. The reason The argument started when the bicyclists accused the man of hitting one of their bikes. A verbal argument quickly escalated into a brutal physical assault on the pickup driver.

A witness who spoke with KTLA 5 said that it began when the driver allegedly collided with one of the bicycles. He further added that “that’s when they were able to catch up to him, banging on his windows, banging on his truck, and then he pulled over and jumped out, and he got beaten. It was horrible."

As things got nasty, a group of local jewellers rushed to the crime scene and begged the boys to stop their attack. In an attempt to scare off the cyclists and end the violence, a bystander quickly took off his belt and wielded it as a weapon. A state of fear Law enforcement authorities were alerted about the incident after 4 pm. By the time the officers arrived at the crime scene, the attackers and the victim had already left.

Another employee at a nearby jewellery store, Roman Kim, told ABC 7 that the cyclists were manoeuvring through the busy streets with a sense of entitlement. "There are six guys on their bikes, just swerving in and out.”

The shocking assault has left everyone alarmed and concerned about the growing issue of road rage and violence on the streets of Los Angeles.