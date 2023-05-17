California police begin hunt for assailant who severed homeless man’s hand with sword

A shocking incident unfolded in the streets of Riverside, California, over the weekend, as a man was brutally attacked with a sword, resulting in the severing of his hand. The police earlier dismissed the report of the discovery of a detached hand as a movie prop, but later they were stunned to hear that someone in the area was seeking medical assistance for getting his hand sliced off with a sword.

The incident has left the local community in a state of shock and has raised concerns about the escalating violence against homeless individuals in American cities.

Police yet to apprehend the assailant

According to Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police, the victim had been attacked by an unidentified person wielding a sword on Saturday night. Preliminary findings suggest that both the victim and the perpetrator were homeless and may have been acquainted with each other. The Riverside police's robbery-homicide unit is currently investigating the incident but has yet to apprehend the assailant.

The local community comes forward to support

The victim is well-known and respected within the community and has garnered immense support from those residing and working in the downtown area. “He’s a really nice guy, he’s one of our regulars,” said Nikki Hernandez, who works at a restaurant. “If someone were to upset him he would argue with them, but he would never get into a fight or altercation like that,” he said.