California police begin hunt for assailant who severed homeless man’s hand with sword
Story highlights
A disturbing incident took place in California Saturday night when an assailant brutally attacked a homeless man with a sword and sliced off his hand
A disturbing incident took place in California Saturday night when an assailant brutally attacked a homeless man with a sword and sliced off his hand
A shocking incident unfolded in the streets of Riverside, California, over the weekend, as a man was brutally attacked with a sword, resulting in the severing of his hand. The police earlier dismissed the report of the discovery of a detached hand as a movie prop, but later they were stunned to hear that someone in the area was seeking medical assistance for getting his hand sliced off with a sword.
The incident has left the local community in a state of shock and has raised concerns about the escalating violence against homeless individuals in American cities.
Police yet to apprehend the assailant
According to Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police, the victim had been attacked by an unidentified person wielding a sword on Saturday night. Preliminary findings suggest that both the victim and the perpetrator were homeless and may have been acquainted with each other. The Riverside police's robbery-homicide unit is currently investigating the incident but has yet to apprehend the assailant.
The local community comes forward to support
The victim is well-known and respected within the community and has garnered immense support from those residing and working in the downtown area. “He’s a really nice guy, he’s one of our regulars,” said Nikki Hernandez, who works at a restaurant. “If someone were to upset him he would argue with them, but he would never get into a fight or altercation like that,” he said.
Watch: Gravitas: Biden family knee-deep in corruption?
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for his recovery. The campaign highlights the community's fears that the victim may lack a safe and sanitary environment to recuperate in once released from the hospital.
Growing violence against homeless people in the US
The incident shines a light on the growing issue of violence targeting unhoused individuals in cities across the United States. For instance, a former San Francisco fire commissioner was recently accused of using bear mace to spray several homeless people.
The city of Los Angeles, located near Riverside, has also witnessed a concerning rise in violence against homeless residents in recent years. Despite constituting just 1 per cent of the population, unhoused individuals account for a staggering 24 per cent of the city's homicide victims, according to a January report by NBC Los Angeles.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE