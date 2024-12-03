Tokyo, Japan

A Japanese man was arrested by the police for breaking into more than 1,000 homes, however, what was shocking was his claim that it was his hobby which relieved his stress.

Painting or playing an instrument has been a hobby of many, however, the Japanese man appeared to have been immersing himself in an unconventional hobby to relieve the stress which left the police shocked.

On November 25, the police arrested the man for breaking into someone's house. Once the man was found in the compound of the house by the homeowner, the security was alerted by the owner and his wife, which led to the arrest of the man.

Man shares his hobby, leaves police shocked

When the police asked the man about his intentions, he informed them it was just his hobby, and he had performed this act of breaking into houses more than 1,000 times.

"Breaking into other people's homes is a hobby of mine, and I have done it more than 1,000 times," said the man, as quoted by local media.

He added that he had a fear of getting caught and enjoyed the thrill of escaping without being caught, which helped him relieve stress.

"I get so thrilled that my palms sweat when wondering if someone will discover me or not, and it relieves some stress," he said to the police.

The intentions of the bizarre trespasser left the police shocked. The man was found to have not stolen or hurt anyone while breaking into the homes of the people.

(With inputs from agencies)