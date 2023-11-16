Man arrested after car crashes into barricade near Israel embassy in Tokyo

A Japanese man, aged around 50, was arrested on Thursday (Nov 16) after crashing a car into a barricade near the entrance of the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, said the police.

Mor Eliyahu, a spokeswoman for the Israeli embassy, said that the incident "is suspected to be a targeted vehicle ramming attack, and it is currently under investigation by local police", as per news agency AFP reports.

However, the police did not comment on the possible intentions of the unemployed resident who drove his car through the barricade into a fence at an intersection around 100 metres from the embassy.

As per the local media reports, a police officer sustained slight injuries in the crash.

"At around 10:55 am, the suspect, driving a minicar, suddenly turned to the left and rammed into a male police officer in his 20s who was patrolling for the Israeli embassy," news agency AFP quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

The suspect was identified as Shinobu Sekiguchi, aged 53, who was an unemployed resident of western Tokyo.

As per local media reports, the man is a member of a local right-wing group which usually are not critical of Israel or anti-Semitism.

A fire department spokesperson said only that they received an emergency call and gave no further details.

"Around 11:00 am, I heard a huge bang, so I went outside to check out. Then I saw a policeman injured and in pain near the traffic barrier and it looked like he was bleeding. There was also a black car parked nearby," a restaurant employee working nearby told public broadcaster NHK.

Countries across the world have intensified security around Israeli diplomatic missions since the inception of the war between Israel and Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched unprecedented attacks against Tel Aviv from Gaza.

Earlier, in October, nearly four people were arrested after a pipe bomb exploded near the Israeli embassy in Cyprus, causing little damage and no injuries, said the police.

An employee of the Israeli embassy in China was attacked in Beijing on Oct 14.

Many Palestinian supporters have also held demonstrations outside Israeli embassies around the world in recent weeks.

A protest was also held in Tokyo against Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip