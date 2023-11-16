LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Israel's opposition leader demands Netanyahu's 'immediate' resignation amid the war

Jerusalem, IsraelEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Finance Minister Yair Lapid in a file photo. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Lapid voiced concerns over the prime minister's eroded public trust, stating that conducting an extended campaign in such circumstances is impractical. Additionally, he criticised Israeli leaders for their perceived failure in preventing the unexpected Hamas attack on October 7

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has demanded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's immediate resignation, stressing the need for prompt political change even amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

In an interview with Israeli news channel N12, Lapid stated, "Netanyahu should leave immediately... We need change; Netanyahu cannot remain prime minister."

Expressing concerns about the prime minister's loss of public trust, Lapid said that conducting a lengthy campaign under such circumstances is untenable.

trending now

He criticised Israeli leaders for their perceived failure to prevent the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, reported AFP.

Following the attack, Netanyahu and another opposition leader, Benny Gantz, announced an agreement to establish an "emergency government" for the war's duration.

Despite leading Israel's coalition government before Netanyahu's return to power last year, Lapid refrained from calling for the prime minister's resignation until now.

No-confidence vote proposal

Lapid did not advocate for early elections but proposed a no-confidence vote in parliament, aiming to facilitate the formation of a new government within Netanyahu's Likud party.

Also watch | Israel withdraws from Al-Shifa hospital after raiding & combing through it

He suggested a national reconstruction effort led by another Likud member, stating, "This is not the time to hold elections; we should opt for a national reconstruction with another prime minister from Likud."

In response, Likud rejected the proposal, deeming it inappropriate during a time of war. The party issued a statement on Telegram dismissing Lapid's call for change.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

Morning brief: Biden-Xi meet on sidelines of APEC summit, UNSC adopts resolution on Israel-Hamas war & more

Hamas agrees to tentative deal to free at least 50 hostages in exchange for multi-day truce: Reports

Iran has uranium stockpile 22 times limit set in 2015 deal: Report

Topics