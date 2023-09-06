Man admits to starting fire at Japanese anime studio that killed 36 in 2019

A Japanese man has admitted to starting a fire at the popular Kyoto Animation studio in 2019 that killed 36 people. While prosecutors seek death penalty for the man, saying it was a 'revenge crime', the defence's lawyers are seeking an acquittal, citing mental incompetence. The blaze that ripped through the building was dubbed one of Japan's worst-ever murder cases.

The accused, identified as Shinji Aoba reportedly broke into the studio, sprayed petrol around the ground floor and alighted it before shouting "Drop dead".

"I felt I had no other option but to do what I did.I didn't think so many people would die and now I think I went too far," said Aoba.

While Aoba admitted to the crime, his defence team entered a not-guilty plea in the trial that started on Tuesday (September 5). Aoba's team argued that even if he were convicted, he should be given a reduced sentence on account of his "state of diminished capacity", adding that he was delusional at the time of the attack.

According to a BBC report, the motive for Aoba's actions remains unclear at the moment. The trial will focus on finding it and if he can be held criminally liable for the arson and murder.

With over 500 people standing in queues, vying for a dozen-odd seats in the courtroom, prosecutors informed that Aoba wrongly believed that Kyoto Animation had plagiarised a novel he had entered into a contest, run by the company.

Aoba suffered injuries in arson attack

Notably, Aoba nearly died in the attack as well, suffering severe burns on 90 per cent of his body, including on the face, torso and limbs.

Consequently, he remained unconscious for weeks and was treated for 10 months at a hospital, specialising in burns where he underwent several skin transplant operations, according to Japanese media reports.

As for the beloved studio, also known as KyoAni, famous for producing graphic novels and films with high production value, the road to justice remains long as the verdict in the trial is expected to be announced in January next year.

Some of the popular animation works by the studio include K-On! and The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.

(With inputs from agencies)