Male nanny who sexually assaulted 16 young boys sentenced to over 700 years in prison

A court in California sentenced a male nanny to over 700 years in prison for sexually assaulting 16 young boys he was babysitting, as per the office of Orange County District Attorney.

The court found 34-year-old Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski guilty of dozens of charges, including sexually assaulting boys between two and 12 years of age. He was also found guilty of exposing his 17th victim to child pornography to sexually assault him.

Zakrzewski's heinous crimes did not stop there. He filmed several of his crimes against the young children.

The authorities initially charged him with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 14, one felony count of oral copulation of a child under ten, and one felony count of child pornography. The district attorney's office reported that the crimes occurred between January 2014 and May 2019.

The Laguna Beach police Department arrested Zakrzewski in May 2019 at a local airport after a couple filed a complaint against him for touching their eight-year-old son inappropriately.

ALSO READ | Ohio woman charged after her toddler accidentally fires her gun at Walmart

The investigators found more video evidence and tips against him during the probe.

Zakrzewski had a website where he called himself the "original sitter buddy." He also portrayed himself as a manny, providing multiple services like mentorships, big brother relationships, and overnight and vacationing babysitting.

In the court, the parents of the young victims expressed their anger towards Zakrewski through victim impact statements, narrating how he tricked them into gaining access to their children.

A mother of a boy who fell victim to Zakrzewski's crimes described her pain in the court, saying she will never know how her little one should've turned out in the absence of the trauma of being sexually assaulted. The young boy was only two when Zakrzewski molested him.

However, Zakrzewski did not show any remorse or apologise. Instead, he said, "I prided myself on bringing smiles to your children, and all the good times we shared were 100 per cent genuine." Several parents present in the court covered their ears and wept while he spoke.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, "This monster disguised by smiles and giggles engaged in the most horrific and calculated manipulation to ensure he would continue to have unfettered access to what these parents cherish the most." He added, "These innocent little boys must bear a lifetime of trauma, and their parents will bear a lifetime of pain knowing that they put their precious children in the arms of an animal because they believed who he said he was."