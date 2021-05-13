Maldives' former president flown to Germany after bomb attack

Days after former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed was critically wounded in an assassination attempt, he has been flown out to Germany for further treatment.

Nasheed, a 53-year-old leader, had gone through a 16-hour long surgery to remove shrapnel from his liver, lungs and abdomen after which he was discharged on Thursday.

The climate activist was targeted with a remote-controlled bomb attached to a motorbike in the capital city Male a week ago.

He was taken to the airport in an ambulance, which was heavily guarded with security personnel, where a special airplane was waiting to fly him to Germany for further treatment.

“A special thanks to the health sector of the Maldives,” Nasheed said. “By the grace of Allah, I remain committed to delivering democratic good governance for the people”

The hospital staff had also posted a picture of the former president, dressed in a blue hospital shirt, with four staff members.