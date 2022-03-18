Malaysian pregnant woman gifts Lamborghini to her husband as a reward for sleepless nights ahead

A pregnant woman in Malaysia has gifted a Lamborghini worth 2 million RM (US $476,564) to her husband as a reward for the long and sleepless nights he has to endure once she gives birth.

Mum-to-be Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.

According to her family’s tradition in Kelantan, Anes Ayuni Osman will be observing a 100-day confinement period once her baby is born.

This will help her limit her movements to avoid any postpartum complications and help rebalance hormones.

During this time, her 20-year-old husband Zulkefli is expected to discharge all parental duties such as changing nappies and all the associated responsibilities.

Hence as a token of appreciation, Osman bought a car for Zulkefi. The whole moment was shared on TikTok, where the pregnant woman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.

Moments later, her husband cries tears of joy after seeing the car and hugs his wife while thanking her for the gift.

As per Malaysian news outlet mStar, Ayuni is a cosmetics entrepreneur from Kelantan, Malaysia, where she plans to stay at her family’s home while recovering postpartum.

“I’m gifting him this Lamborghini because I want him by my side throughout my confinement,” she told mStar.

“I’m expecting my husband to not only be with me all the time but he has to care for the baby day and night because there’s a huge possibility I will be having a Cesarean birth. Mums out there will know how painful a C-section is, so I want more attention from my husband," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)