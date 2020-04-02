Malaysian government apologises after advising women to 'avoid nagging and wear make-up'

Malaysia's government apologised Tuesday after its sexist advice for women to wear make-up and not nag their husbands during the country's coronavirus lockdown sparked online anger and mockery.

The posts of the campaign have since been deleted from the department's social media account.

Watch: Malaysian government urges women to wear make-up at home

Although the government's women's ministry apologised, conceding the posts may have offended some people, and said it would "remain cautious in future".

But it insisted the suggestions were merely aimed at "maintaining positive relationships among family members during the period they are working from home".

There have been fears of a surge in domestic violence worldwide as the stress caused by confinement and job insecurity increases the likelihood of conflicts.

As of Thursday afternoon in Malaysia, more than 2,900 coronavirus cases had been confirmed inside the country, killing 45 people, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.