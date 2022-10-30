Malaysian authorities raid LGBT Halloween party; detain attendees for cross-dressing

A large Halloween gathering attended by the LGBT community was disrupted by Islamic religious police in Malaysia, who then detained 20 people for allegedly inciting vice and cross-dressing, activists claimed on Sunday.

The raid in Kuala Lumpur was described as "traumatising and harrowing" by activist Numan Afifi, who was one of those detained at the event.

"About 40 religious officers backed by the police came into the venue with some 1,000 participants, and they stopped the music and dance," he told AFP.

Numan said authorities divided party-goers into two groups -- Muslims and followers of other faiths.

Subsequently, 20 Muslims were taken to the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department where "our identity details were recorded".

"Some were alleged to have committed offences under cross-dressing while others, including me, for encouraging vice," Numan said.

The 20 were all released a short while afterwards, but they are all expected back for questioning the following week.

The Muslim-majority nation's once-proud image for moderation and tolerance has been eroded by conservative sentiments, which have resulted in ongoing discrimination against the LGBT community.

In Malaysia, which has a dual-track judicial system, disputes that involve Muslims, who make up around 60% of the population, are sometimes heard in sharia courts.

Although it is illegal to be homosexual, laws that make sodomy a crime can result in fines, jail time, and other forms of physical punishment. However, these laws are rarely enforced.

(With inputs from agencies)

