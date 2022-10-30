Lizzo faces backlash for dressing up as Chrisean Rock for Halloween

American singer Lizzo became a target of trolls as she dressed up as Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean Rock for Halloween. On Friday, she shared a video on Instagram to flaunt her Halloween look, which was meant to recreate Chrisean's look. And, it seems that it didn't go down well with some netizens.

Lizzo's look featured a missing front tooth and a neck tattoo, which the 'Truth Hurts' singer replaced with her own boyfriend's face instead of Blueface's face. She also rocked a side ponytail for the look and wore a sizable diamond chain that spelt out Yitty. With Chrisean's signature dramatic eyelashes and lipgloss, the 34-year-old completed her look.

Seeing the video, several fans of Chrisean started slamming Lizzo for turning the musician into a Halloween gag. Many didn't like Lizzo making fun of a woman who is supposedly in a toxic and unhealthy relationship.

While condemning Lizzo, a user wrote, "Is this supposed to be shade Lizzo?" Another commented, "Leave the girl alone guys, why are you so much obsessed with her?" And, one wrote, "Please respect that she is dealing with a lot of things herself, let's not make her a Halloween joke, pls. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Lizzo's fans loved her look and asked netizens to not take it too seriously or as shade. One fan wrote, "Waittttttttt this is so good Lizzo I’m cracking up. (sic)" Another wrote, "Cmon guys, it's all for fun, don't get too stuck up. (sic)"

For those unaware, Rock was arrested for punching Blueface in the face at a bar in Arizona in August this year. Weeks before the arrest, the two were also involved in an ugly physical altercation in Hollywood. Their constant public spats have lead many to believe that they are in an unhealthy relationship.