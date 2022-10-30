It's confirmed! Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher Season 4'

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth is all set to play Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of ‘The Witcher’. The 32-year-old has replaced Henry Cavill. And, Cavill has shared the news himself on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Henry dropped a photo with a long note, which read, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf."

He further wrote, "As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

According to reports, the third season of the series is expected to premiere in the Summer of 2023.

Liam Hemsworth shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

He further wrote, "Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world. @henrycavill @witchernetflix."

Hemsworth, who is known for his performance in the 'Hunger Games' franchise, also has 'Poker Face' in the pipeline. The film is in the post-production stage and is expected to release in November.

This major change for the fantasy drama series follows Cavill’s return as Superman, which was previously teased with a mid-credits cameo in ‘Black Adam’.