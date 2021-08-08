Malaysia to ease Covid restrictions as cases decline; Kuala Lumpur remains closed

Starting from Tuesday, Malaysia will ease coronavirus curbs for fully vaccinated people in some states that house nearly half of the country.

As per the new relaxations, economic and social sectors can now be opened in stages and people can cross district borders. In addition to this, locals of the selected states will also be allowed to play outdoor sports and eat in restaurants.

However, these restrictions will only be lifted in selected eight states, and other areas such as the capital city Kuala Lumpur will still have to follow the curbs.

The decision to ease the curbs was taken after the selected areas recorded a drop in Covid infections and vaccination rates looked promising.

"More people are receiving complete vaccinations... the burden on the public health system will reduce," Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised speech. "More economic and social sectors can be opened up in stages, and we can get out of this pandemic (in a) more orderly and safely (manner)."

In addition to the residents of the selected eight states, locals who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will also be able to stay clear of these restrictions. Fully vaccinated people will not be subjected to home quarantine upon return to Malaysia.