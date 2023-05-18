Malabar exercise 2023 to take place between August 11-22, Quad navies to participate

The Quad Summit in Sydney has been cancelled, but the powerful navies of the United States, India, Australia, and Japan will participate in advanced Malabar 2023 exercises off Australia's east coast from August 11 to 22 this year, practising interoperability, sea deterrence, and sea denial in order to ensure freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

The complex drills will involve both maritime and harbour stages, with senior Quad navies commanders addressing the Indo-Pacific.

Indian Navy to participate

The Indian Navy will participate in Malabar 2023 with its top-of-the-line destroyers, P 8 I anti-submarine warfare planes, and a submarine, owing to a logistical deal with all three Quad partners. Japan was appointed a permanent partner in 2015, and Australia will join the Quad in 2020, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Focus of the naval exercise

The main focus of the naval drill, according to authorities citied by the Hindustan Times, would be anti-submarine warfare operations, with the PLA Navy becoming belligerent in the Indo-Pacific after claiming claims to the whole South China Sea, much to the dismay of ASEAN countries like the Philippines and Indonesia in particular.