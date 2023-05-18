Malabar exercise 2023 to take place between August 11-22, Quad navies to participate
Story highlights
The Indian Navy will participate in Malabar 2023 with its top-of-the-line destroyers, P 8 I anti-submarine warfare planes, and a submarine, owing to a logistics agreement with all three Quad partners.
The Indian Navy will participate in Malabar 2023 with its top-of-the-line destroyers, P 8 I anti-submarine warfare planes, and a submarine, owing to a logistics agreement with all three Quad partners.
The Quad Summit in Sydney has been cancelled, but the powerful navies of the United States, India, Australia, and Japan will participate in advanced Malabar 2023 exercises off Australia's east coast from August 11 to 22 this year, practising interoperability, sea deterrence, and sea denial in order to ensure freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.
The complex drills will involve both maritime and harbour stages, with senior Quad navies commanders addressing the Indo-Pacific.
Indian Navy to participate
The Indian Navy will participate in Malabar 2023 with its top-of-the-line destroyers, P 8 I anti-submarine warfare planes, and a submarine, owing to a logistical deal with all three Quad partners. Japan was appointed a permanent partner in 2015, and Australia will join the Quad in 2020, as reported by the Hindustan Times.
Focus of the naval exercise
The main focus of the naval drill, according to authorities citied by the Hindustan Times, would be anti-submarine warfare operations, with the PLA Navy becoming belligerent in the Indo-Pacific after claiming claims to the whole South China Sea, much to the dismay of ASEAN countries like the Philippines and Indonesia in particular.
ALSO READ | Quad meeting likely to take place in Hiroshima after cancellation of Sydney summit: Report
Beijing's strategic objective is to control the far Pacific with its warships and submarines traversing the first and second chain of islands off its eastern coastline, with the PLA Navy quickly developing its nuclear-powered conventional armed submarines. The PLA has also constructed conventional DF-21 missile parks on its eastern coast to dissuade the formidable US Navy from operating in the South China Sea, and has threatened to employ DF-26 missiles to attack US naval and military sites on Guam.
The India-US military exercise programme was also reviewed on Wednesday at the 17th meeting of the bilateral defence policy group, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to improving collaboration and interoperability between the two forces to operate together in all domains and services.
ALSO WATCH | As Australia slept, the Quad Summit fell apart
The DPG was co-chaired by Indian Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Dr Colin Kahl, US Under Secretary for Policy at the Pentagon. The officials are said to have discussed common interests in the Indian Ocean region as well as aligning the bilateral cooperation with other like-minded partnerships to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. The DPG promoted an ambitious agenda that included economic cooperation, marine security, and technology collaboration, reflecting the two natural allies' strong and comprehensive relations.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: