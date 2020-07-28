Make Britain great or fit! Why UK and world need to take obesity seriously?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson starts his day by going for a run.

Johnson doesn't go alone and his dog, Dilyn, gives him company.

This is a lifestyle change that Johnson felt he had to make when he was battling COVID-19 at an intensive care unit.

The British prime minister realised that obesity can turn deadly and now he wants that the Kingdom also realises the same.

Johnson is asking Britons to shed some pounds before the second wave of infections strikes in September.

The British government has also launched a campaign to tackle the obesity crisis and is all set to pump 10 million pounds (1,28,78,600 USD).

Critics say the government is acting like a nanny, but the British PM says this intervention is crucial.

"What we're doing now with our better health strategies, just trying to help people a little bit to bring their weight down, not an excessively bossy or nannying way, I hope," he said.

Since the outbreak first emerged, experts are saying that fitness is your best bet to beat the virus.

A study shows that obese patients have a 33 per cent higher chance of dying due to the virus. As many as 73 per cent of the people in the ICU in the UK are overweight or obese patients. A public health survey found that obesity increases the risks of hospitalisation and being obese puts a strain on hearts and lungs, making recovery much more difficult.

In the UK, two out three adults are overweight or obese.

The government is aiming to change this by banning junk food advertisements on televisions before 9 PM. Also, measures such as buy one, get one free on junk food deals, displaying calories on the menus given by restaurants will be adopted by the government.

Britain needs these measures than any other European country.

"When you look at the numbers, when you look at the numbers in the NHS, compare, I am afraid this wonderful country of ours to say other European countries, we are significantly fatter," Johson said.

Britain is the most obese in Europe with obesity twice as high in poorest areas.

Across Europe, obesity can become a major issue in tackling the virus outbreak.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), 30 to 70 per cent of European adults are overweight.

The situation is no better across the Atlantic.

With over 4 million cases, the US is the worst-hit COVID-19 country by a broad margin and the nation also has the highest number of obese among the rich nations.

Nearly 40 per cent of American adults are obese.

As several countries are moving away from the lockdown, people shall go back to their binging session too.

In the UK, Johnson has taken the first step. Only time will tell if Britons join him for the run.