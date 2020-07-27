British PM Boris Johnson shares his struggle with weight urging citizens to get fit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britishers to lose "a little bit of weight" on Monday and used his own struggle with his weight before he was infected with the coronavirus.

The British government unveiled a "Better Health" campaign on Monday. The campaign is launched to tackle 'obesity time bomb' and have banned advertisements for junk food before 9:00 PM. They have also ended "buy one get one free" deals and putting calories on menus.

Losing weight is hard but with some small changes we can all feel fitter and healthier.



If we all do our bit, we can reduce our health risks and protect ourselves against coronavirus – as well as taking pressure off the NHS.



Our Better Health Strategy https://t.co/WdazXhuhRN pic.twitter.com/KZhW8p17FJ — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) July 27, 2020 ×

"I've always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages and like many people I struggle with my weight, I go up and down. But since I recovered from coronavirus I have been steadily building up my fitness," he said in a video clip on Twitter.

"I'm at least a stone down, I'm more than a stone down but when I went into ICU (intensive care) when I was really ill, I was way over weight ... and, you know, I was too fat," he said, adding that he hoped the new campaign was not "excessively bossy or nannying".

Earlier, the United Kingdom announced its plan to impose a compulsory 14-day quarantine for travellers entering the country from Spain.

The move was announced on Saturday noon and was implemented from midnight (2300 GMT on Saturday), which created an atmosphere of chaos for travellers en route the UK.

This decision of sudden implementation was not well-received by the travellers. However, the UK government has made it clear that the decision will stay and without any apologies.