‘Major 2020 energy’: Pianist calmly plays on the street amid violent anti-lockdown protests in Barcelona

A pianist in Barcelona became an example of ‘keeping at it’ as the street behind him witnessed violent clashes between the anti-lockdown protesters and the police. The video went viral on social media in no time with many calling it ‘peak 2020 mood’.

In the pianist's footage, explosions go off and youths are seen hurling rocks at police vans while he plays the 1988 Bangles hit with the famous lyric: 'Is this burning an eternal flame?'

How to explain 2020 to your grandkids in 30 years time. https://t.co/yXL6kAJlRY — Ronan Healy (@HeresRo) November 3, 2020 ×

The pianist, identified as Peter William Geddes, said he was playing at the Plaça Nova on October 31, but told The Guardian that he felt “peaceful” despite the chaos behind him. “When I play I am very calm. No nerves,” he told the newspaper.

On Saturday, demonstrators took to the streets for the second night of protests against the new lockdown, setting fires and pelting officers with projectiles.

The violence erupted after prime minister Pedro Sánchez declared a state of emergency and imposed a nationwide curfew between 11pm and 6am on October 25, with people only allowed to leave their homes for essential journeys. Earlier, around 1,500 hotel and restaurant workers took part in a peaceful march against the restrictions which threaten their livelihoods.