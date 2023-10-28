Maine shooting | Deceased shooter suffered from mental health issues: Police

Police in the US state of Maine said on Saturday (Oct 28) that the shooter who killed 18 people at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday and later died by suicide, suffered from serious mental health issues. Speaking to reporters, Maine public safety commissioner Mike Sauschuck said that the body of 40-year-old Robert Card, who was an army reservist, was discovered on Friday inside a tractor-trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work.

Sauschuck said that Card had reportedly been hearing voices and suffering from paranoia. Clearly, there's a mental health component to this," he told reporters. An investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the massacre.

Sauschuck also said that investigators found a note that Card left to a loved one which had a password to his phone and bank account information. This tone had the tone of a suicide letter, he added.

Despite the clear mental health issues and a reportedly recent psychiatric evaluation undergone by Card, "a background check is not going to ping that this individual was prohibited," Sauschuck added.

'Shooter's kin has been incredibly cooperative'

Sauschuck further told reporters that Card's family had been incredibly cooperative with the investigation, saying they were among the first people to call the police and identify the suspect as their loved one.

Lewiston finally breathed a sigh of relief with businesses beginning to open and people appearing on the streets Saturday, the news agency AFP reported.

The 18 victims ranged from a husband and wife in their 70s to a 14-year-old boy killed alongside his father. Thirteen people were wounded in Wednesday's shooting. Sauschuk also said during the press conference that three people were still in critical condition.

This was one of the deadliest shootings in the US since 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing 60 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE