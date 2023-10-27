Maine mass shootings: Manhunt still underway, Biden condemns 'senseless and tragic' incident

A massive manhunt is still underway for the suspect in the mass shootings in Maine, which killed 18 people and injured over a dozen on Thursday (Oct 26).

Local officials were searching for a 40-year-old man, identified as Robert Card, who opened fire in the bowling venue and then a bar about a 10-minute drive away.

He was said to be a person of interest in the shootings, but now, the officials have confirmed that he is being viewed as a suspect.

Gun violence has emerged as a major issue in the United States, with the latest shooting incidents in Maine turning out to be the deadliest this year.

US President Joe Biden condemned the "senseless and tragic" incident as he called on rival Republicans to back a ban on high-powered weapons.

In a statement, Biden said: "Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfil their duty to protect the American people. Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines." Once again, our nation mourns after another senseless and tragic mass shooting.



Today, Jill and I pray for the Americans in Maine who’ve lost their lives, those in critical care, and the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief.



The law enforcement sources with knowledge of the probe told ABC News that Card left a note, which was found inside his home. It is reportedly being described as a suicide note addressed to the suspect's son.

However, the report also states that the note does not provide specific information that indicates a motive for the mass shooting.

US-based media reported that a convoy of armoured police vehicles lined the road near a home in Bowdoin, around 7:00 pm ET, Thursday evening.

The officers yelled through a megaphone, "Robert Card, you're under arrest. Come out now".

"Drop everything and come outside...If anyone is in the residence, walk outside and walk to the front of the driveway," they said.

But he didn't show up.

Shannon Moss, who is a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police, said in a statement that the officers are conducting a search.

"It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Law enforcement officials are simply doing their due diligence by tracking down every lead in an effort to locate and apprehend Card," she added. From the Lewiston Maine Police Department:



"Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening.



Officials have said that he is from Bowdoin, Maine, a town near Lewiston. He is described as being 5'11" tall and weighing 230 pounds.

Card is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve. He recently made threats to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility in Saco, Maine, and also reported mental health issues, including hearing voices, the officials said.

He is twice divorced and a father of three children. He has a history of arrests for domestic violence and other crimes. One of his ex-wives obtained a restraining order against him.

Some reports suggest that he may have voted for Barack Obama in the past, though he identifies as an independent politically.

(With inputs from agencies)

