Maine mass shooting suspect still at large, Governor Janet Mills calls it 'a dark day'

Police in the US state of Maine said on Thursday (Oct 26) that they were on the lookout for the assailant who opened fire in a bowling alley and a bar in the city of Lewiston, claiming the lives of 18 people and wounding 13 others.

An intense manhunt is spread across southern Maine for the main suspect Robert R. Card, a US Army reservist who as per law enforcement had been committed to a mental health facility over this summer.

Police circulated pictures from one of the crime scenes, where the suspect, a bearded man donning a brown hooded sweatshirt and jeans, can be seen armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.

Public school districts in the area canceled classes on Thursday and police urged residents to stay indoors.

"A large law enforcement response from multiple surrounding agencies assisted the Lewiston police department in trying to identify who this individual was and what was happening. As you can imagine, this was a very fast-paced, fast-moving, very fluid scene. A very dangerous scene that these guys and girls were going into.18 people are now deceased at this time", said Colonel William Ross.

"The investigation into the person responsible for this identified a vehicle located at the Pejepscot boat landing in Lisbon. That person through the registration of that vehicle was identified, that’s been stated earlier, as a Robert Card born in 1983. Several of the deceased have been identified and their families' next of kin have been notified. Approximately eight people at this point have been identified. 10 people, 10 of these victims still need to be identified at this time. Currently, there is an arrest warrant for 8 counts of murder for Mr. Card. The reason it's 8 counts is because 10 people have not yet been identified. As those people are identified the counts will probably go to the total of 18," Ross added.

'Dark day for Maine'

Governor Janet Mills, while addressing a press briefing, said that it was a dark day for Maine and that Card is considered armed and dangerous.

"This is a dark day for Maine, Card is considered armed and dangerous and police advise that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances."

She further said that the police have issued a Shelter-in-Place order for Lewiston, Lisbon and Bowdoin as the assailant is still at large.

"Maine State Police have issued a Shelter in Place order for Lewiston, Lisbon and Bowdoin, as the manhunt for that person of interest, Robert Card of Bowdoin continues. I will let law enforcement speak to the ongoing manhunt and to their investigation," Mills said.

“I ask Maine people to join me in offering our comfort to the families and friends who have lost someone, and in offering our prayers for swift recovery for those who are healing in Maine’s hospitals today. I know it's hard for us to think about healing when our hearts are broken. But I want every person in Maine to know that we will heal together," she added.

White House and Capitol flags fly at half-staff

Flags at the White House and Capitol building flew at half-staff after US President Biden said in an official proclamation that the move was a "mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence" in Lewiston.

Biden condemning the incident, said that called on rival Republicans to back a ban on high-powered weapons. Once again, our nation mourns after another senseless and tragic mass shooting.



Today, Jill and I pray for the Americans in Maine who’ve lost their lives, those in critical care, and the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief.



Here's my statement: pic.twitter.com/7geRYwQ94k — President Biden (@POTUS) October 26, 2023

"Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfil their duty to protect the American people. Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," the Democratic president said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)



