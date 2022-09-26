Mahsa Amini's death: 450 protesters arrested in Iran's northern province

Following the death of Mahsa Amini, under suspicious circumstances, protests have been going on all across Iran.

The 22-year-old Kurdish woman was reportedly arrested by Iran's morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching rules mandating hijab headscarves and modest dress.

While the Iranian police claimed she suffered a stroke during her detention, her parents have claimed she was beaten to death.

During the last ten days, authorities in northern Iran provinces of Mazandaran and Gilan have arrested 450 people and 739 people respectively for protesting against her arrest and subsequent death.

The northern province's chief prosecutor Mohammad Karimi told the official news agency IRNA that "Protesters have attacked government buildings and damaged public property in several parts of Mazandaran."

Not only this but over 1,200 reformist activists, journalists and demonstrators have been detained since unrest broke out on September 16.

Calling them "foreign anti-revolutionary agents," Karimi said the protesters were shouting anti-regime slogans.

According to an official toll, at least 41 people have died in the clashes between the police and demonstrators.

The Tasnim news agency reported that security forces have released these images of "lead instigators" and are asking residents to "identify them and inform the authorities".

(With inputs from agencies)

