Islamic Revolution

The fight against "bad hijab" is as old as the Islamic Revolution, which has erected the conservative dressing of women as one of its pillars.

Over the revolution's early years, the state gradually imposed rules to enforce the wearing of Islamic attire by women.

Buoyed by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's claims in favour of hijab after the Shah's fall, revolutionaries took it upon themselves to enforce their leader's positions by attacking unveiled women in the streets and shouting "Woman, wear a veil or eat my hand".

Following several circulars shared by high clerics and ministers, unveiled women were no longer allowed in public buildings and the non-wearing of the veil became punishable by 74 lashes after a 1983 law.

