Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude has struck off the coast of Indonesia, the US Geological Survey said on Monday.

The epicentre of the quake was 93 kilometres north of Batang, in the province of Java, at a depth of more than 500 kilometres, seismologists say.

The Indonesian geophysical institute BMKG put the quake's magnitude at 6.1. The agency did not issue a warning for a tsunami.

Indonesia has been frequently jolted by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire."



(With inputs from agencies)