Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

earthquake Photograph:( Twitter )
The epicentre of the quake was 93 kilometres north of Batang, in the province of Java, at a depth of more than 500 kilometres, seismologists say.
An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude has struck off the coast of Indonesia, the US Geological Survey said on Monday.
Prelim M6.6 Earthquake Java Sea Jul-06 22:54 UTC, updates https://t.co/GIbVMfjafR— USGSted (@USGSted) July 6, 2020
The Indonesian geophysical institute BMKG put the quake's magnitude at 6.1. The agency did not issue a warning for a tsunami.
#Gempa Mag:6.1, 07-Jul-20 05:54:44 WIB, Lok:6.12 LS,110.55 BT (53 km BaratLaut JEPARA-JATENG), Kedlmn:578 Km, tdk berpotensi tsunami #BMKG pic.twitter.com/bTzxkVaKAL— BMKG (@infoBMKG) July 6, 2020
Indonesia has been frequently jolted by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire."
