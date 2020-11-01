Magazine like Charlie Hebdo 'could not exist' in Russia, says Kremlin

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday said that a satirical magazine like Charlie Hebdo could not exist in Russia. At the same time, Peskov termed October 16 beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty a "horrifying tragedy". He was talking to Kommersant FM radio.

He further said that every faith lived in full respect of each other and stated it as the reason why a publication like Charlie Hebdo was not possible in Russia.

He declined to answer whether it was acceptable to caricaturise Prophet Mohammed.

Several teachings in Islam forbid the pictorial depiction of Prophet Mohammed. Charlie Hebdo's headquarters in Paris were targetted in a terrorist attack in 2015 after it caricaturised Prophet Mohammed.

The debate has sprung up violently after Samuel Paty, the teacher was beheaded by a Chechen youth after he depicted Prophet Mohammed in the classroom. Days after the initial attack, a woman was beheaded and two other persons killed in an attack in a church in French city of Nice. On Saturday (October 31) a Greek Orthodox priest was shot at in Lyon.

The incidents, the debate and the political reactions have stirred the public all around the world especially in Muslim countries.