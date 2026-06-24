/'Made my job more difficult': Trump slams US Congress for passing resolution to end Iran war - What this means for the deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 24) came down heavily on Congress for passing a resolution calling for an end to the war with Iran. Trump, in a post on Truth Social said that the resolution was "poorly timed and meaningless." Calling Iran “the number one sponsor of terror”, the US president said that the resolution provides comfort to the enemy by telling them that the US Senate does not respect the US president. He blamed that Senators for “making the job difficult” but added that he will get it done, likely referring to a final deal with Iran.

He wrote, “So, I have Iran on the 'ropes,' ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its President, ME, and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote, telling the Number One Sponser of Terror in the World that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the Enemy."

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Resoultion to end Iran war

On June 23, the US Senate approved a symbolic resolution urging an end to President Donald Trump's military conflict with Iran. Earlier on June 3, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution ordering the withdrawal of American troops from the Iran war. In what was seen as an unprecedented move, four members of Trump's Republicans also joined Democrats in backing the measure. The move marked the first time the Republican-controlled House has attempted to force Trump to end the military operations against Tehran. As the Congress pushed for War Powers Resolution, the Trump administration insisted that the war against Iran is already over, despite ongoing exchanges of fire between the two sides' forces and no peace deal. Democrats argued that Trump violated the US Constitution by launching military operations against Iran without congressional approval. Under the 1973 War Powers Act, presidents must seek authorisation from Congress within 60 days of deploying US forces into hostilities, although successive administrations have disputed how the law should be interpreted.