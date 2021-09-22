Macron orders ambassador to return to US after discussion with Joe Biden

A few days after France recalled its ambassadors from the US and Australia, the scenario seems to be changing as officials have now been asked to return to the US next week.

French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered the French ambassador to return to the US next week, a joint statement claimed.

The French President and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, shared a telephonic call "at the request of the latter" to talk about the effects of the new defence pact signed between the US, Australia and the UK.

Macron and Biden vowed to initiate 'in-depth consultations' to bring back the friendship and confidence between the two countries.

"The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefitted from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners," the statement reads.

In addition to this, the leaders will be meeting in the Europe towards the end of October to further their conversation on this matter. This meeting will help "reach shared understandings and maintain momentum in this process."

Biden has also agreed that there is a need for stronger EU defence to complement NATO that "contributes positively to transatlantic and global security and is complementary to NATO".

"The United States also recognizes the importance of a stronger and more capable European defense, that contributes positively to transatlantic and global security and is complementary to NATO," the statement said.

This joint statement has come after Macron had recalled the French ambassadors and had openly criticised Australia for ditching a submarine deal with the European nation for a new defence pact with the US and UK, especially without letting Macron know in advance.