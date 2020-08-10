Macron condemns 'cowardly' attack in Niger, vows to fight 'terrorist groups in the Sahel region'

President of France Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned the 'cowardly" attack on humanitarian workers in Niger and said he would do everything to shed light on the incident in which eight people died.



The French President, who spoke with his Niger counterpart Mahamadou Issoufou, added that he was determined to help counter the "terrorist groups in the Sahel region".

On Sunday, gunmen had killed six French aid workers, a Nigerien guide and a driver in a wildlife park in Niger, according to officials in the West African country.

The group was attacked on Sunday in a giraffe reserve near Koure, a town about 65km (40 miles) from the capital, Niamey. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

"They were intercepted and killed," Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella, the governor of Tillaberi region, told Reuters news agency.



