/Macron calls Israel-Iran war strategic error? Says foreign powers can't change current political regimes

Israel-Iran War: Amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, French President Emmanuel Macron said "all those who have tried to change regimes" using military operations in history have made “strategic errors.”

Talking to the media during the G7 Summit 2025 on Tuesday (June 17), Macron said, "I believe that people are sovereign. They change their leaders by themselves, and all those who have tried to change regimes through strikes or military operations in the past have made strategic errors."

"That's what experience teaches us, and I don't think it's up to foreign powers to change current political regimes," he added.

This came after the US President Donald Trump left the summit abruptly and posted on his social media - "evacuate Tehran."

When asked about the reason for his early departure, Macron told the media that Trump was headed to work on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran.

Although his claim was strictly rejected by the American president, who alleged his French counterpart said that in a "publicity" stunt.

"Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!" he added.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on his social media.