Luz Raquel Padilla: Mexican activists demand justice for mother of autistic boy after she was set on fire

In order to demand justice for the femicide of 35-year-old Luz Raquel Padilla, feminist activists and members of caretakers organisations protested in Mexico City.

Unknown assailants attacked Padilla, doused her with alcohol, and burnt her in the town of Zapopan in the state of Jalisco.

According to authorities, after suffering burns on 90 percent of her body, Padilla died in a hospital on Tuesday.

Citing witnesses, prosecutor Luis Joaquin Mendez said that Padilla's neighbour was arrested for making threats and crimes against a person's dignity in connection with previous incidents.

Not only this, he wrote graffiti with messages including "I'm going to burn you alive" on the walls of the building where they lived because of her son's shouting as per accusations made by Padilla in May.

She wrote in a social media post that "How long am I going to have to live in fear that something could happen to me and my family?"

Accusing the authorities of inaction and indifference, dozens of women demonstrated in front of the Zapopan police station.

During Padilla's wake, the priest appealed for an end to violence against women while her relatives and friends freed white doves after her funeral mass.

Highlighting that it was his government’s commitment to apprehending the perpetrators, Jalisco State governor Enrique Alfaro said the case is being investigated as a possible femicide.

(With inputs from agencies)

