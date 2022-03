On women's day, hundreds march against gender-based violence, femicide in Mexico

An International Women's Day rally in Mexico drew mass protests against violence on Tuesday, with marches in the capital passing by the presidential palace and national monuments that had been cordoned off with huge metal fences amid fears of unrest.

Molotov cocktails and weapons

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has been accused of not doing enough to stem the rise in femicides, urged calm while warning that the protests could turn violent.

Mexico City police said they seized Molotov cocktails, weapons such as bats and hammers and fireworks from protesters in the afternoon.

