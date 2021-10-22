Luxembourg becomes first European country to legalise cannabis

In a bid to bring fundamental changes in country’s approach towards recreational drugs, Luxembourg has become the first country in Europe to legalise growing and consuming cannabis.

The country’s government announced on Friday that from now on, people aged 18 and above will be allowed to grow a maximum of four cannabis plants per household.

Locals will have to use their household boundary — indoors, outdoors, balcony, terrace or garden — to grow cannabis at home. Nobody will be permitted to grow the recreational drug in public spaces.

In addition to this, consumption of 3 grams of cannabis will now not be deemed as a criminal offence but will be charged as a misdemeanour with a fine of €25 for possession. "Above three grams, nothing changes, you will be considered a dealer," Justice minister Sam Tamson said. "Nothing changes for car drivers either: there is still zero tolerance."

People can purchase seeds in shops, in addition to importing them or purchasing them online. However, selling grown plants has not been permitted yet. In addition to this, a large-scale production chain and state-regulation distribution channels have also not been allowed yet as the plans are yet to be curated and reviewed.

This step has been taken to ensure that a fundamental change can be brought in the country’s approach towards the usage of recreational drugs. The government had tried to prohibit the usage of the drug in the past, but had failed to control it. However, the government is hoping this can bring a change of perspective and citizens will now use it in appropriate manner.

"We thought we had to act, we have an issue with drugs and cannabis is the drug that is most used and is a large part of the illegal market," Tamson said. "We want to start by allowing people to grow it at home. The idea is that a consumer is not in an illegal situation if he consumes cannabis and that we don’t support the whole illegal chain from production to transportation to selling where there is a lot of misery attached. We want to do everything we can to get more and more away from the illegal black market."