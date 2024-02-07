Lufthansa ground staff strike to impact over 100,000 passengers

Ver.di, the union representing Lufthansa's ground staff has gone a one-day strike on Wednesday (Feb 6), in a bid for higher wages. The strike is expected to last 27 hours, starting at 4 am, and will affect airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, and Düsseldorf.

Ver.di is demanding a significant pay increase of 12.5 per cent or a minimum of $538 per month for nearly 25,000 Lufthansa employees, including those involved in check-in, aircraft handling, maintenance, and freight services.

Lufthansa has expressed disappointment with the scale of the strike action, stating that it is already developing contingency plans to minimise disruption for travellers. The airline is preparing a special timetable to manage the impact of the strike.

Series of travel strikes

The strike comes amid a wave of labour disputes in Germany's transportation sector. Ver.di recently organised strikes involving security workers at major airports, leading to widespread flight cancellations. Similar actions affected local transport services, including buses, trams, and subways.

The German railway system is also embroiled in negotiations, particularly concerning demands for a shorter workweek from the train drivers' union. After a recent five-day strike, the union has agreed to resume talks with Deutsche Bahn, the state-owned railway operator, until March 3.

Lufthansa anticipates significant disruptions to its flight schedule on February 7 and 8 due to the strike. Passengers booked on affected flights will receive notifications via email or the Lufthansa app regarding cancellations and rebooking options. Travellers are advised to stay updated on any developments.

In the event of flight cancellations, Lufthansa typically offers affected passengers the option to convert their tickets into Deutsche Bahn train tickets at no additional cost. Travellers are encouraged to check for updates and make suitable arrangements accordingly.