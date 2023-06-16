Love behind bars? Chinese company's ban on extramarital affairs triggers hot debate

A company in eastern China recently announced a ban on employees having extramarital affairs, leading to a heated discussion on social media platforms in mainland China. The ban applies to all married staff members and aims to promote loyalty to family and maintain a productive work environment, as per SCMP media portal. However, concerns have been raised about the legality of the ban, with legal experts stating that it may infringe on employees' rights. Company's rationale, policy The Zhejiang-based company, whose identity remains undisclosed, issued an "extramarital affairs prohibition" order on June 9. The company's document explained that the ban was intended to enhance internal management, promote a corporate culture of marital loyalty, safeguard families, and improve work focus.

The prohibition applied to married employees, explicitly forbidding behaviors such as extramarital affairs or maintaining mistresses. Violators of the rule would face termination, and the company emphasised the importance of correct love values among its staff.

"Anyone found violating this stipulation will be fired. We hope all staff can have correct love values and try to become good employees with four 'Nos' - no illicit relationship, no mistress, no extramarital affair and no divorce," the company said in a statement.

According to an anonymous staff member cited by the SCMP report, the ban was introduced to encourage employees to maintain stable and harmonious families, thereby enhancing their ability to concentrate on work. The company believes that a harmonious family life contributes to increased productivity in the workplace. However, the specific trigger for implementing this extreme measure remains unclear, and it is unknown whether any workplace affairs involving staff influenced the decision. Legal considerations Legal experts cited by SCMP have expressed doubts about the ban's legality. Lawyer Chen Dong from V&T Law Firm in Shanghai stated that, according to China's Labour Contract Law, employees can only be terminated if they are unable to fulfill their job responsibilities or their capabilities no longer meet the requirements of their role.

Even if a company includes an affair ban in its employee manual, it cannot serve as a legitimate basis for terminating employees. If workers are dismissed on these grounds, they can seek legal protection, the lawyer said. Mixed responses on social media The company's affair ban generated a mixed response on social media platforms in mainland China. Some individuals expressed support for the ban, praising the company for taking a stand against extramarital affairs.