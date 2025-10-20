The Louvre museum remained closed on Monday (Oct 20) following a brazen theft after thieves broke in and stole priceless jewels in broad daylight. A team of 60 investigators are on a manhunt to catch the thieves who fled with eight items from the world-renowned museum. The culprits targeted Galerie d'Apollon, which houses the French crown jewels, and committed the robbery within seven minutes. Following the incident, French authorities found a 19th-century crown near the museum. The crown belonged to Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III. It features golden eagles and is covered in 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds.

“Following yesterday's robbery at the Louvre, the museum regrets to inform you that it will remain closed to the public today,” the museum said on its website.

Shortly before the announcement, queues of impatient visitors were seen making their way across the museum’s pyramid courtyard and under the tall arches of the main entrance gallery.

France’s Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday admitted lapses in the security of the museum that led to robbers gaining entry and fleeing with imperial jewels in broad daylight.

“What is certain is that we have failed, since people were able to park a furniture hoist in the middle of Paris, get people up it in several minutes to grab priceless jewels and give France a terrible image,” he told France Inter radio.

Four thieves wielding power tools raided the Louvre in just seven minutes around 9:30 am and fled with some of the country’s priceless crown jewels. The museum had just opened minutes before at 9:00 am.