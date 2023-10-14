ugc_banner

Louise Gluck, woman author who won 2020 Literature Nobel, dies at 80

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 14, 2023, 02:39 AM IST

The then US President Barack Obama presents Louise Gluck with the 2015 National Humanities Medal during a ceremony in the White House on September 22, 2016 Photograph:(AFP)

Louise Gluck was the 16th woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature.

Louise Gluck, the American poet and 2020 Nobel laureate in literature, has died, a Yale University spokeswoman told AFP on Friday.

Gluck, who was 80 and most recently taught at Yale as a poetry professor, was known for the austerity of her writing.

She was the 16th woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature.

