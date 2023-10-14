Louise Gluck, woman author who won 2020 Literature Nobel, dies at 80
Louise Gluck, the American poet and 2020 Nobel laureate in literature, has died, a Yale University spokeswoman told AFP on Friday.
Gluck, who was 80 and most recently taught at Yale as a poetry professor, was known for the austerity of her writing.
She was the 16th woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature.
