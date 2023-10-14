Louise Gluck, woman author who won 2020 Literature Nobel, dies at 80

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on women’s rights shedding light on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read.

Mukul conceived and currently writes The Capitals on WION, a weekly recap of some of the biggest stories from the capitals around the world.

An avid reader of subcontinent-related geopolitical literature, Mukul is deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment.

Mukul can be found cycling more than a few miles in New Delhi on the mornings he doesn't have to physically go to work, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. His current favourites are Declan Walsh’s ‘Nine Lives of Pakistan’ and John Simpson’s ‘News From No Man’s Land’.

Mukul is a journalism graduate from Delhi University.